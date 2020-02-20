SALADO — The general manager/director of golf at Mill Creek Country Club was arrested and charged with deadly conduct, police said.
Christopher Todd Graham, 46, allegedly pulled a gun on a man’s fiancée — and their young sons, ages 2 and 1. The children were just feet away from where they were all spending time at the creek.
The group was riding on their golf cart and stopped to watch the minnows in the creek. Graham had been collecting golf flags and pulled up to their cart. He reportedly said they weren’t allowed to be there and must leave immediately. The fiancée walked toward Graham to keep him away from the boys and told him which hole was near their house. Graham told them it was private property and they couldn’t be there.
Graham was accused of raising his voice and cursing.
He then reportedly pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the fiancée — just because they were down by the creek.
The Salado Police Department charge against Graham was deadly conduct, and he was released Wednesday from the Bell County Jail on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.
Telegram calls to Mill Creek Country Club weren’t returned by press time Thursday.