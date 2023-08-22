The city of Temple reported two water leaks, one on the south side, another on the north side.
A water leak has been reported in the 5100 block of Whistle Stop Drive, the city of Temple said Tuesday.
“At this time, the outage is estimated to last around 6 hours with low to no water pressure,” the city said in a social media post Tuesday afternoon.
The leak is in a neighborhood just east of Lions Junction Family Water Park.
The city did immediately say what caused the water leak.
Another water leak is being repaired at the intersection of North Third Street and West Elm Avenue.
Utility crews will close the intersection at 10 p.m. Tuesday. The intersection will be reopened by 6 a.m. tomorrow morning with temporary surfacing.
“The city’s Street Department will again close the intersection at a future date to complete a permanent street repair,” the city said.
Residents with inquiries about the work can call Temple Public Works Department at 254-298-621.