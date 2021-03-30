A Central Texas man arrested in Temple faces seven criminal charges in connection with suspected child abuse.
Thrall resident Marcus Lynell Earls, 32, was traced to Temple, where he was arrested March 24, the Texas Attorney General’s Office said.
The warrants were issued by the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office in a case that originated out of Houston, the Attorney General’s Office said in a news release. His bonds totaled $280,000.
Earls was held in the Bell County Jail until Tuesday, when he was transferred to Victoria County, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department said.
Jail records showed Earls is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault, both first-degree felonies, and five counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact, each a second-degree felony.
The Attorney General’s Austin Fugitive Unit “followed up on the request for assistance, which led law enforcement to several counties, including Williamson and Bell,” an Attorney General’s news release said. “After a collaborative effort …. Earls was arrested without incident.”
Temple arson charge
A Temple man was arrested Tuesday on an arson charge, a police spokeswoman said.
Joshua Allen Stewart, 38, was charged with arson, a second-degree felony, in connection with a Feb. 19 fire at Lucky’s RV Park, 111 Hart Road.
“The Temple Fire Marshal’s Office served an arrest warrant on March 30 with the assistance of the Temple Police Department,” police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
Stewart remained jailed Tuesday afternoon. His bond is set at $25,000, jail records showed.
Belton Police seek persons of interest
The Belton Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify two persons of interest in a vehicle burglary that led to a credit card abuse investigation.
Police spokeswoman Candice Griffin said images captured from surveillance video at a Temple store tied to the alleged credit card abuse case show the pair.
Anyone with information can contact the Police Department at 254-933-5840. Tips can also be texted to 254-217-6764.