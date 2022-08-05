A church treasurer who used parish funds to buy recording devices allegedly used to record minors in the juvenile female bathroom of a church was released from jail Thursday.
Jeremy Pelley, 46, of Rogers, faces five counts of invasive visual recording in a bathroom, state jail felonies.
Anderson and White Bail Bond Service posted a $100,000 bond for his release from the Bell County Jail at 10:45 p.m. Thursday.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department on July 13, investigators learned on Jan. 24, 2022, that in August 2021, a member of an undisclosed church in Bell County found a recording device — a camera disguised as a cellphone charger — and three storage cards near a sound booth inside the church.
“The items were believed to belong to Jeremy Pelley, as he had worked near the sound booth at the church and served as treasurer,” the affidavit said.
Investigators noted on the affidavit that they learned some church members retrieved the files, and they were investigated within the church.
“Some of the files were video recordings that were taken in the youth bathroom of the church of juvenile female children using the restroom,” the affidavit said. “One of the female church members … (identified) five juveniles as having been captured on various recordings.”
Another one of the recordings showed the installation of the camera.
“Though the recording did not show the installer’s face, it showed the hands,” the affidavit said. “(A church member) believed the installer of the camera to be Jeremy Pelley, based on a distinctive ring that Pelley wore on most occasions. It was also believed that during Pelley’s time with the church, he used church funds to purchase the recording device.”
Based on the evidence obtained from the church, a search warrant for Pelley’s home was authorized.
“When serving the warrant, deputies and investigators spoke with Pelley,” the affidavit said. “Pelley admitted to placing the recording device in the youth bathroom at the church, though he denied ever viewing the footage.”
A search on Opencorporates.com — a website that lists nonprofits and corporations — showed Pelley was listed as treasurer for the First Baptist Church of Rogers on March 1, 2021.
The Telegram previously reported that Pelley ran for a seat in the Rogers Independent School District in 2019. He had the least votes of all candidates running for three open seats.
Officials with the First Baptist Church of Rogers did not immediately respond to questions about Pelley’s affiliation as of press time.