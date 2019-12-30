A 19-year-old Austin man allegedly escaped a Temple Police officer but was found and arrested.
Xavier Jahvon Watson was identified by a Walmart employee as someone who reportedly stole about $3,000 in electronic merchandise from the store at 3401 S. 31st St., Temple Police spokesman Cody Weems said.
The employee flagged down the officer at about 6 a.m. Sunday.
Watson was found and handcuffs were put on him, but he resisted arrest and broke free from the officer, Weems said. Other officers joined in the search and Watson was found nearby and arrested.
The Temple Police Department charged Watson with felony theft, resisting arrest and escape.
Watson was in the Bell County Jail Monday, held on bonds that so far totaled $10,000. A felony hold was also listed in his jail profile.