A thunderstorm pounded parts of Central Texas with hail Thursday evening, smashing windows and cars as it moved through the region.
Hail up to the size of grapefruits and baseballs were reported across Central Texas as storm victims dealt with pricy repairs the day after.
Sherry Lubeck, a Troy resident, said hail hit her home so hard “it sounded like sledgehammers on the roof.”
Solar panels on the roof were smashed, a house window was broken and a grapefruit-sized hole remained in her car’s windshield, she said Friday.
Her husband, Glen Lubeck, posted photos of the home’s broken window and windshield.
“This is what grapefruit sized hail did to our living room window and my wife’s car windshield tonight,” he said. “Thankful she wasn’t driving.”
Sherry was home with their five grandchildren when the storm arrived after 7:30 p.m. — and created chaos.
Hail pounded the home for about 25 minutes.
“It seemed like forever,” she said.
Pebble-sized hail — lots of it — fell near Lott, according to social media posts. One post showed hailstones piled up to four inches in one yard.
A recent State Farm report said Texas ranked the highest in the nation with 56,000 hail-related home and auto damage claims paid in 2020 — costing $474 million. State Farm said the average homeowner hail damage claim is more than $11,700, while the average automobile hail claim exceeds $4,400.
Sherry Lubeck said she and her husband haven’t calculated their home damage costs. The replacement cost for her windshield will be about $250, an out-of-pocket expense.
But it may be a while before she gets it repaired, she said.
“The windshield place said it would be the end of the month before it could be repaired,” she said. “They said they were still backed from winter storm damage.”