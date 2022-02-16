BELTON — Daniel Bucher, the current Place 5 representative on the Belton City Council, filed for reelection Wednesday.
He joins Mayor Wayne Carpenter, who filed to retain his Place 6 seat, and Stephanie O’Banion, president and CEO of the United Way of Central Texas, who filed to run for the Place 7 seat, which is currently held by her husband Guy O’Banion.
Guy O’Banion does not plan to seek reelection.
The filing period is open until 5 p.m. Friday, according to a news release.
A May 7 election date is scheduled for the races.
Council members, who serve three year terms, appoint a mayor and mayor pro tem each May to serve for one year.
A candidate packet, which includes filing information, is available online for residents interested in serving on the Belton City Council. For more information, visit the city of Belton Elections Page at https://www.beltontexas.gov/news_detail_T11_R929.php.