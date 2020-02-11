FORT WORTH — Sandra Roberts of Troy and Little Americas Joy Boys Artem, took first place in the Senior Mare, 32” and Under, 3 Years Old & Over category at the Miniature Horse Show Jan. 23-24 at the 2020 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.
The 2020 Show is hosting more than 5,200 total entries in horse competition from across the nation competing for more than $300,000 in scholarships, cash and premiums, in addition to other awards.
Of the total 33,000 entries at the nation’s longest-running stock show, horses exhibited during the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo’s equine competitions are among the best in the nation, with a special emphasis placed on youth contestants who compete for scholarships in the horse show, as well as through the Stock Show’s Equine I.Q. and Equine Public Speaking contests.
“One of the core values of the Stock Show is to provide a platform for success for future leaders in agriculture,” Stock Show President and General Manager Brad Barnes said in a news release. “Whether it’s through horses, cattle, other livestock, or our many contests where students can compete, the Stock Show has been and will always be a place where excellence shines.”