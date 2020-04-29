Bell County Judge David Blackburn received notification today from Gov. Greg Abbott to lower the United States and Texas flags immediately in honor of fallen Bell County Sheriff John Andrew Rhoden.
The flags will remain at half-staff until the end of the day of his final interment, which is Friday afternoon.
Rhoden, 31, died while lending his assistance in a vehicle pursuit. He was attempting to put down spike strips for a fleeing vehicle when he was struck by an 18-wheeler.
While the funeral is closed to the public, it will be livestreamed by the United States Honor Flag Honor Network. The funeral will start at 2 p.m. Friday at the Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
After the private service, Rhoden’s body will be transported from the funeral home to the Lampasas City Cemetery, where he will be buried with police honors.