Initial response was slow Saturday morning for Game On Expo at Wilson Park Recreation Center, but picked up in the afternoon, said Miranda Maloy, program coordinator for Temple Parks and Recreation.
This was the department’s second year to have the expo, with role playing demonstrations, character building classes, video game tournaments, a costume contest and more. Outdoor activities included a huge cushioned wrecking ball and a renaissance game called “Kubb.”
“We’re happy with as many people as have come and we’re having fun,” she said.
Heather Tobias of Killeen sat in the corner of the game room, wearing a blue wig and the mask of Sal Fisher from the video game “Sallyface.” She carried a ghost catcher made by her daughter, Audrey.
Later she introduced Audrey, 12, dressed as Hu Tao from “Genshin Impact.”
“She runs a funeral parlor,” Audrey said of her character. “She runs around asking people if they are going to die soon.”
Tobias’s son, Ciel, 14, came dressed as Chongyun, who is quiet and has the power to make ice, he said.
And there was their friend, Lillian Bowker, 14, dressed as Venti.
“He is a bard and a god,” Bowker said. Her character has wind powers, she said.
In one room, Martinique Hannah of Temple watched her daughter, Danielle, build a Dungeons & Dragons character, a tiefling bard.
Danielle used a chart to list the character’s statistics. When these were compiled she would know how powerful her tiefling was, she said.
Dressed as an elf, Danielle said she has played the game before.
“I like role playing,” she said.
In another room, Ellisiana Maloy, 14, won the teen division of a “Smash Brothers” video game tournament. Her prize package, donated by Bell County Comic Con, included comic books, artwork and posters.
At a Sherwood Forest Faire booth in the lobby, Stephanie McCreery, marketing coordinator, and Cynthia Hamilton, a volunteer, told people about the Austin-area medieval renaissance festival in September. The organization also has an eight-week event in March and April every year, McCreery said.
“Right now we’re in the middle of summer camp,” she said. “We have three one-week sessions.”
They had a camp for grownups in June and are doing something year round, she said. There are such contests as jousting and jugging, Hamilton said, along with artisans, musical acts, good food, wine and mead.
Outside the recreation center building, Garret McGee had a Sherwood Forest Faire tent set up beside a layout of the medieval game “Kubb.” Going by oral tradition, he said, “Kubb” is based on an old Viking game, although it has seen some Victorian adjustments.
In a small rope-lined court two players toss wooden dowels, trying to knock down each other’s colored blocks along the back line. If a player gets all five of them, he can win by knocking over the golden “king” block at mid-court.
There are variations of the game and people can go online and learn how to make their own set, he said.
“It is a lot of fun to play,” he said. “It’s good for barbecues or taking it to the park.”