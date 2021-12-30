At least 21 bodies continue to remain unclaimed at Central Texas Mortuary Services in Temple.
“There are 21 bodies in storage till we figure out how we’re going to handle this … but that number is going to go up here real soon,” Rick Collins with Central Texas Mortuary Services said. “I got a bunch more — maybe 10 in the next 30 days — ready to come over.”
He noted how the stay of each body at the Central Texas Mortuary Services in Temple often varies.
“Sometimes, for those hard criminal cases, they’re not going to go anywhere for two years,” Collins said. “State law (otherwise) says 10 days, but we’ve exceeded that because we try to give the families time and everything.”
However, there are some cases of families not wanting to get involved.
“They’ve been contacted but refuse to do anything,” Collins said. “It’d actually be a lot easier if there was no family. But now we’re just waiting to see how the judge wants to handle this.”
Cremation notices, which will be delivered one at a time, could soon go out if bodies remain unclaimed.
“We want to put a notice out fast that says we’re looking for somebody to take responsibility. If not, it’ll be a county cremation,” Collins said. “But we want to be respectful when we do it.”
Central Texas Mortuary Services also plans to collaborate with the Bell County Commissioners Court.
“We have another meeting coming up with the Bell County commissioners where we’ll go over the preliminary letter we already have written up that authorizes a cremation,” Collins said.
The funeral director, however, hopes the notice will not always be necessary.
“Every once in a while there are some good people out there,” Collins said. “I’ve had times where churches stepped up to take care of it because they were a member … and I’ve even had one guy say, ‘I hate him but I got to do the right thing and take care of it.’”
Central Texas Mortuary Services, 2104 S. 30th St. in Temple, can be reached by phone at 254-771-1024.