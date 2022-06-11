Monica and Jim McDougall’s springtime trip to Eastern Europe wasn’t a vacation — it was to serve in His name.
The couple flew to Chelm, Poland, in late April as part of a Christian relief effort to help refugees affected by the war in Ukraine.
The group of about 10 Central Texas Christian Response Team volunteers, which are a part of the larger Texas Baptist Men group, spent almost two weeks helping those in need. Monica McDougall said she and other team members helped clean, make food and do laundry for the refugees on their trip out of Ukraine.
McDougall, who is a descendant of Polish immigrants, said this was her first time overseas with Texas Baptist Men.
“It was totally different because I never thought I would be that close to a war zone,” McDougall said. “Just to see the amount of women and children fleeing with very little, in fear for their lives, was very emotional.”
Men and women in the group had separate roles in the small town, with women helping at a church and men at a nearby warehouse.
McDougall said her husband, who went to the warehouse, helped prepare supplies that were later picked up and brought back by Ukrainians.
“The men went to the warehouse, where supplies were coming in from all over Europe,” she said. “They were undoing those pallets and remaking pallets to distribute over to Ukraine.”
For the women at the church, McDougall said they did everything they could to make life a little bit easier for those traveling through.
Volunteers helped wash clothes and made three meals a day for the refugees. McDougall said residents of Chelm would bring any needed supplies within a day of the church posting a request to Facebook.
In addition to chores, volunteers entertained children so their parents could rest and recover from their journey.
“I tell people that, yes, the language was a barrier but a smile or a hug, and showing love, is a universal language,” McDougall said.
While members of the Polish church cooked most of the time, the Texas volunteers cooked lunch a couple of times for both the refugees and church members.
McDougall said volunteers attempted to cook Texas food, but ran into some issues finding the right ingredients.
“On Easter Sunday and Monday our team actually cooked lunch both days for everybody at the church,” McDougall said. “We made pulled chicken and trying to find barbecue sauce was an adventure so we had to create our own. Then we made carnitas on Monday and we actually found flour tortillas, which was a shock.”
Many of those who came through Chelm had difficult stories.
McDougall, who also is a chaplain for the group, said she remembered a young woman, about 20 years old, who was with her mother at the church and crying.
Through the use of Google translate, McDougall said she talked with the woman and tried to comfort her.
“Her and her mother had been hiding in Mariupol for three weeks in a basement before they escaped,” McDougall said. “The young lady’s father, brother and grandmother were still in Mariupol and she was still having nightmares at night about the bombings in Mariupol. She couldn’t sleep because she was having nightmares.”
As an American who has never been in war, McDougall said it was sometimes hard to fully understand what some of these refugees had gone through.
McDougall said that, if it wasn’t for the two-week rotations put in place for the volunteer groups, she and the other volunteers would have stayed.
While Texas Baptist Men is not sending any more groups currently, McDougall said she would be packed and ready to go if asked.
“We would have stayed, anyone of the teams that went … would have stayed longer if we could,” McDougall said. “You develop a relationship with some of the people, and we still keep in contact with some of the people at the church.”