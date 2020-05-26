SALADO — High school seniors Charity Pryor and Averie Piatt were named valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, by Salado Independent School District after coming out on the top of their 151-student class.
Both students topped their class in grades with Pryor receiving a final grade point average of more than 113.33 and Piatt receiving more than 112.58.
Pryor, 17, is a Temple resident who has been a student at the Salado school district since she was in eighth grade. She attended Central Texas Christian School in Temple before that.
During her time in Salado, Pryor was vice president of the school’s National Honor Society and Fellowship of Christian Athletes club, and president of the Mu Alpha Theta and ASTRA groups. She was a member of the school’s basketball and volleyball teams for three years, being named to the all-district team for volleyball in her junior year.
Pryor said she was a four-year member of Salado’s University Interscholastic League calculator team and anticipated a good chance at winning the state competition in the event before it was canceled because of the coronavirus.
“I would like to specifically thank Mr. (Dennis) Cabaniss for his huge investment in me and his constant dedication to my education,” Pryor said. “He not only taught me pre-calculus, AP calculus, and AP statistics, but has also been my UIL coach for the past four years. He has taught me to never get complacent in my knowledge and inspires me to be extraordinary.”
Pryor plans on attending Texas A&M University this fall, where she plans to major in applied mathematical sciences. After graduating she hopes to work at the U.S Department of Defense as a mathematician and systems analyst.
Salutatorian
Piatt, 18, has gone to Salado ISD schools since she was in kindergarten while living in the village with her parents and two siblings.
In school, Piatt was class president for her first three years, a member of the National Honor Society, an FCA member and a member and secretary of Mu Alpha Theta. She was a member of the varsity golf and cheer teams, having led as captain of the cheer team for the past two years.
When not at school Piatt is an instructor at iTumble Gymnastics in Jarrell and tutors her fellow students in math.
“Since I became a Salado Eagle, I always looked forward to representing my school whether it be Red Out Fridays, spirit weeks or attending events,” Piatt said. “Being involved in many activities, especially cheerleading, has taught me to always be conscious of my impact on others and how I present myself.”
Piatt said she has already been accepted into the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin. She hopes to use her degree to eventually own and run her own business.