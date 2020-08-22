BELTON — Petitioners rallied Saturday at the Bell County Courthouse to keep the Confederate soldier statue that has stood at the corner of Central Avenue and Main Street for 104 years.
John Perry of Salado, co-chairman of Bell County Citizens for Preservation of Veterans’ Memorials, said thousands have signed the petition, which he will present to a Bell County Commissioners meeting Monday at the Bell County Expo Center.
“We want the statue to stay exactly where it is, unchanged,” he said. “We don’t accept the premise of why they want it removed. We know the facts about why it was originally erected.
“It was erected in 1916 to honor the 1,037 men who left Bell County and fought for their country,” he said. “Only about a third of those men returned home.
“I think if they understood the facts about the statue, perhaps they would not be offended,” he said of those in the community who want the statue removed. Its purpose was solely to “honor those men who served and died,” he said. “It shows how all those Bell County men … left their homes to go to war with who they saw as invaders.”
He said the BCCPVM formed about two years ago.
“Our concern was if they remove the Confederate veterans’ statue, what’s next?” he said. “There are other statues on the courthouse grounds. We want to protect any veterans’ memorials.”
Pat Bounds of Belton, a member of BCCPVM, was helping people sign the petition.
“I have ancestors that were Confederate soldiers,” she said. “My husband has two family members represented on the statue.
“I love it,” she said of the statue. “I think it should stay right there. It’s a memorial statue for the young men and boys who went off to war to fight for Texas and Bell County.”
Black Lives Matter and Antifa sympathizers who want the statue removed lack understanding, she said.
“They just want to tear something down,” she said.
Her husband, Jim Bounds, stood near the statue holding a sign: “Come Sign Our Petition.”
“I have relatives that fought in the Civil War,” he said. “Whenever they went they were fighting for their country. None of them owned slaves.”
The purpose of the statue was to try to “heal the hearts of those who lost loved ones in the Civil War,” he said.
In informal conversations with some of the county commissioners, he said, they told him it would cost $150,000 to move the statue 200 yards to the front lawn of the Bell County Museum, where it would still be facing Main Street.
“Does that make sense?” he said.
“It’s not about the statue,” he said, as far as BLM and Antifa are concerned. “They want to take our national anthem away from us. They want to take our flag away from us. They want to take our history away.”
A similar thing happened to Nazi Germany in 1939, he said, when Adolph Hitler’s paramilitary Brownshirts took away statues, people’s guns and their religion.
“That’s what they’re trying to do today, to lead everything into a one-world order,” he said. “This is about power. If we don’t deal with it here pretty soon, our nation is in trouble.”