A Christmas in July fundraiser by the Temple Police Department was launched this month to help needy families have a better holiday, a news release said.
Whatever is received will be added to the department’s Operation Blue Santa program, spokesman Chris Christoff said.
COVID-19 has taken its toll on the department’s regular fundraising activities. Another major setback was many gifts were damaged by flooding in a facility used to store donations.
Donations of new items including books, coloring books, games, toys, and clothing for infants to age 14 are welcome.
“It is our desire that the program can assist many families and children this Christmas and holiday season. However, we also know that given the setbacks from 2020, we will not be able to make this a success without the help from our business leaders and community,” Temple Police Chief Shawn M. Reynolds said.
Donations can be dropped off at the Temple Police Department lobby, 209 E. Ave. A. Officers will also be present at both Temple Walmarts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and July 25.
Operation Blue Santa is an annual effort by department that provides Christmas toys to children of Temple needy families and strengthens community ties.