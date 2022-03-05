Mariachi music and crafts gave a Spanish flavor to Fiesta Family Day on Saturday at Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum.
“I’m glad it didn’t rain,” said Genevieve Stockburger, the museum’s education director. “We got to do the barrel train today. We tried to incorporate something with some Latin American heritage,” she said.
The museum, at 315 W. Avenue B in downtown Temple, has a free family day the first Saturday of every month. She said she thinks this is the first one with a Latin theme.
Inside, the children fashioned little piñatas and maracas, and colored paper guitars, trumpets and masks.
The League of United Latin American Citizens had a table in the lobby, along with Temple Public Library, Boy Scouts of America and Girl Scouts of America.
Rosa Hernandez, secretary of LULAC Council 22196 and deputy director of District 17, passed out candy and flyers.
For Temple Public Library, Cassi Coates, outreach coordinator, and an associate passed out activity booklets and program information.
“We’re making fidget bracelets, and showing some of our Spanish collection,” Coates said. “We’re just showing the youths that we support them and we’re raising money to provide scholarships for their future. And we also give scholarships to people in vocational trade schools.”
Emily Haberer, troop leader for Troop 21201, said this was the first time the Girl Scouts of Central Texas have participated in the family day. Her daughter, Emma, 12, had samples of the little piñatas the children were making. She showed how the children could pull a string and empty out the small candies they put inside. There would be no blindfolded breaking of the piñatas, she said.
Jessica Nipp of Temple and her three children — Abigail, 9; William, 7; and Lizzie, 6 — were making maracas out of plastic eggs. They filled an egg with small beads, held the egg between two spoons, and taped the spoon handles together.
“It’s just fun,” their mom said. “We like making the crafts and learning about different things.”
“We like owning them,” Lizzie said.
“I won a prize!” William said.
Shanice Wilson of Temple brought her three children: Desean, 9; Deasia, 7; and Devonte, 6. They also were making maracas.
Aileen Alinoxl of Temple brought her son, Marcus, 9, and a friend, Killan Foster, 7. They cut out and colored guitars and masks.
“They’re loving it,” she said. “We’re originally from Vermont, so they really like it. This is the second one we have been to. We were going to come to the one in February, but it was cancelled because of the weather.”
The museum gives each child a family day passport, she said.
“You get a sticker for each event you come to,” she said.