The still-present need for work toward equality was one of the main messages given to attendees Monday at a car parade to honor Martin Luther King Jr.
The Temple unit of the NAACP held its annual parade to honor the civil rights leader, although this year participants rode in their vehicles along the parade route instead of walking. The parade went through downtown Temple before stopping at City Hall for a speech.
Bennie Walsh, president of the Temple NAACP branch, said that it was important for people to come together to fight for the change that they want.
“All the things going around the nation, rioting and killing, none of these were in Dr. King’s plan 60 years ago,” Walsh said. “60 years later, we are still dealing with these problems going on in the world, and it looks like they are getting worse. But the only way we can change what is going on in the world today is for us to come together and make that change.”
About 20 vehicles participated in the Temple parade, some decorated or displaying signs honoring King and thanking the work done by the leader.
Temple residents Donna and John Bowling said they were happy the parade went on again this year as they had marched before the coronavirus pandemic. Donna, 71, said she and her husband had been concerned about the virus but felt the distancing measures taken by the NAACP were enough.
Donna said remembering the goal of King was important, but even more so now with the current political climate.
“I am so glad to be able to participate. We walked for several years in the parade and were afraid we would have to miss it,” Donna said. “I think (King’s message) is an important legacy — especially at this time in our country.”
Speaker Kerry-Ann Zamore, an educator, social worker, community advocate and filmmaker, told the crowd that King’s dream was still only partially fulfilled.
Zamore said now was the time to move forward on obtaining true equality for all citizens, not sitting back and watching progress backslide.
“I also want to remind us, our community, of the fierce urgency of now,” Zamore said. “This is no time to engage in the luxury of cooling off, or taking the tranquilizing drug of gradualism. This is not the time to sit back and think that we have arrived, now is the time to make real on the promises of democracy.”