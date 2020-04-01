A police response to a Jan. 19 domestic disturbance led to a 17-year-old girl’s claim that she’d been sexually abused.
The girl said an older male she knew well was sexually abusing her, so she was taken to the hospital for a forensic exam, Temple Police Department spokesman Chris Christoff said Wednesday.
Ira Nathan Cowley, 62, of Temple, was arrested the next day after a Temple Police investigation and charged with sexual assault, a second-degree felony, Christoff said.
A warrant was issued Monday for Cowley by Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield.
The victim said the sexual assaults progressed and happened at least 30 times — beginning when she was 15 years old, according to an arrest affidavit.
Cowley was in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday, held in lieu of a $100,000 bond.