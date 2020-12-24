With temperatures expected to be in the 30s, one Temple warming shelter planned to open its doors tonight.
Roy Rhodes, a pastor at Temple Impact Church, said his sanctuary’s shelter would be open at 6 tonight. Impact Church is at 306 E. Adams Ave.
The National Weather Service expected temperatures Thursday night to reach a low of 38.
Temperatures should reach a high of 63 and a low of 39 on Christmas Day. Conditions are forecast to be sunny and windy for the holiday.
The National Weather Service also forecast temperatures to be as high as 66 on Saturday and 74 on Sunday, with it dropping to the 50s at night.