BELTON — A funeral is scheduled for a 15-year-old Belton student who was shot in the back Jan. 2.
Services for Joshua Allen Reyner will be at noon Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home Chapel, 503 N. Main St. in Belton. Burial will follow at North Belton Cemetery.
Joshua was shot and killed at 1610 S. Wall St. Neighbors said they heard two gunshots fired nearby.
He was taken to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple, where he was pronounced dead at about 9:05 p.m.
The body was sent to Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas. A preliminary autopsy report ruled the manner of death was homicide.
No one has been arrested yet for Reyner’s shooting death.
Joshua’s death is the first homicide in 2020 in Belton.