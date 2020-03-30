A Gatesville woman allegedly beat and bit her son, less than two years old, according to an arrest affidavit.
Ariel Shyanne Staley, 21, was in the Bell County Jail Monday, held in lieu of a $100,000 bond for the alleged injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intentional bodily injury, a third-degree felony.
The boy had multiple bruises to his face and abrasions and bite marks on his body when he arrived Jan. 17 at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, an arrest affidavit said.
The injuries were to the boy’s eyes, face, neck, shoulders, chest and arms and right thigh. He had a healing fracture of a metacarpal and another to his ninth posterior rib.
Staley and her boyfriend first said the boyfriend fell while holding the boy. The couple lived in the 9000 block of FM 2086 in Temple when the incident occurred.
The doctor told the deputy that, in her professional opinion, the boy was the victim of non-accidental trauma. The boyfriend later said Staley bit the boy and hit him, too, the affidavit said.
A Bell County deputy investigated the case.
The warrant for Staley’s arrest was issued March 9 by Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman.