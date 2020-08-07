BELTON - A 71-year-old Austin man allegedly came Tuesday to Bell County with the intention of meeting a 16-year-old girl.
Instead, David Edwin Mussell met Bell County deputies during a sting operation. Deputies arrested him and took him to the Bell County Jail, Lt. Bob Reinhard, spokesman, said Friday.
Mussell is charged with online solicitation of a minor because he reportedly went onto social media sites to get girls to meet with him to perform sex acts, he said.
His bond was set at $50,000.
It's unknown at this point if anyone else was arrested during the sting that targeted people wanting to have sex with underage children.