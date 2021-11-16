BELTON — Belton ISD received a “superior achievement” rating on the annual state fiscal accountability review for a 10th consecutive year, the district said.
The 2021 School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas report is based on data from the 2019-2020 school year and evaluates school districts on 20 indicators, including the findings of external auditors, cash on-hand, debt and staffing levels, according to a news release. Belton ISD received 98 possible points on a 100-point scale on the report issued by the Texas Education Agency.
“This is something to be proud of,” Jeff Norwood, president of the Belton ISD board, said in a news release. “It’s an objective look at the district’s fiscal responsibility, and the results speak for themselves.”
Robert Muller, the district’s interim chief financial officer, shared with results with the school board at a meeting Monday.