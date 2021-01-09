Andi Matamoros, 10, stood before a line of sheriff’s deputies, pinning a shiny new deputy badge onto her father’s uniform.
The moment was part of a ceremony for four new Bell County Sheriff’s Department deputies who graduated from the police academy Wednesday morning at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center in Temple.
The new deputies, along with their families, friends and others in the department, were at the convention center as part of the police academy graduation. Selected family members or friends of each deputy were able to pin the new badges on the deputies’ uniforms before the ceremony.
Sheriff’s Department Maj. TJ Cruz said the ceremony was mainly attended by those who graduated and their families to help maintain social distancing.
“All four of them were Sheriff’s Department employees … and went in front of a board to be selected,” Cruz said. “The positions will open up due to retirement, and they will be able to apply for those positions.”
The Sheriff’s Department regularly sends between three and four individuals to the academy one or two times a year, Cruz said. He said the department has a panel of members who interview those interested in becoming deputies and select the ones who do the best.
Deputy Kathleen Ramilano, one of those sworn in Wednesday, said she received her pin from her father who has also worked as a deputy for years and was the inspiration for her to pursue the job.
Ramilano, 30, said she was one of the oldest cadets in the academy and had not been a part of the Bell County Jail as some of the other new deputies. She had been with the county for about two years, most recently working as an evidence technician, before going to the academy.
“It’s been a journey, but it is one of the things I always knew I wanted to do,” Ramilano said. “Just being involved in people’s lives and being able to touch them in any way that I can. Because it is definitely a calling with everything that is going on right now, and not just protecting victims and people, but people’s rights.”
Deputy Isaac Matamoros said he was happy to have graduated and become a full deputy but also was nervous about taking on the job. He said he has worked as a jailer at the Bell County Jail for the past two and a half years.
Matamaros said he had his daughter pin the medal on him since she was the one he was doing this all for.
“I am excited to get started, it is something that I always wanted to do,” Matamaros said. “Everything I have done, it has all been for her so she is the most important thing in my life.
“So I wanted this big and special moment, which I worked really hard for, to have her put my badge on me for the first time.”