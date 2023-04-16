Restored log cabin

The 1840s-era log home, once owned by Allen Haynes Morrell (1823-1857) and his wife, Louisa Amanda Long (1836-1867), has been restored on the grounds of the Old Settlers & Veterans Association grounds between Lott and Marlin.

 Courtesy Old Settlers & Veterans Association

MARLIN — Some folks might think the modest Morrell cabin is not much to look at, but in the 1840s, it was palatial.

