MARLIN — Some folks might think the modest Morrell cabin is not much to look at, but in the 1840s, it was palatial.
The log house’s original owners — Allen Haynes Morrell (1823-1857), and his wife, Louisa Amanda Long (1836-1867) — were in their early 30s when they died, but the cabin represents endurance of early Texas settlers to carve out frontier settlements before Texas’ statehood.
Most of all, the simple log structure represents people of faith and grit.
Now completely restored, the Morrell cabin is part of the 18-acre site of the Old Settlers & Veterans Association, located on Tomlinson Hill between Marlin and Lott.
The cabin is typical for its times: nearly 14 by 18 feet and nearly 11 feet tall, a modest abode by any standards.
What is remarkable is that the cabin has survived the past 180-plus years. Allen Morrell was the son of pioneering Baptist preacher and church planter, Zachariah Nehemiah “Wildcat” Morrell (1809-1883), and his wife, Clearacy Haynes (1805-1843).
On fire for the Lord, Zachariah Morrell wrote of his December 1835 journey to what is now Falls County. He had trekked from Tennessee to preach the gospel and to meet fellow Tennessean Davy Crockett. However, by the time Morrell arrived, Crockett was on his way to the Alamo in San Antonio.
The elder Morrell felt isolated, especially from other Baptists. Nevertheless, he courageously decided to do “what I could for the spiritual welfare of those by whom I was immediately surrounded” by holding services each Sunday wherever he happened to be.
Through his travels, often accompanied by his son, Allen, the elder Morrell planted Baptist churches in Falls, Bell, Milam and Robertson counties, many of which are still in existence.
Born in Tennessee, son Allen Morrell, then 15, arrived in Texas with his missionary parents in 1838. In 1842, he served in the Mier expedition, was captured by the Mexicans at the Battle of Salado in Bexar County and forced to march to the notorious Perote Prison in Mexico.
His grave marker in the Blue Ridge Baptist Church cemetery explains, he “drew the white bean for life as a Mexican prisoner on Mier expedition.”
The Morrell cabin was originally in the Stanger community, located about 10 miles east of Marlin, settled in the 1840s, just prior to Texas’ admission into the United States. According to local lore, the town’s name comes when a post office representative asked the local blacksmith what to name the community. The blacksmith replied he had just moved there and declined to suggest a name because he was a stranger.
The Morrell cabin was then moved plank by plant to the Marlin reunion grounds in 1936, where it was restored for the Texas Centennial.
Constructed in 1914, the tabernacle of the Old Settlers and Veterans Association served as a reunion ground for families and heritage groups over the century. The tabernacle, Morrell cabin and two smaller mid-20th century structures provided shelter for cooking and other activities. The Morrell cabin housed historical displays during the annual Fourth of July festivities.
Time and weather took a toll on the building over the decades. Restoration was a long-term project for the volunteers and supporters of the Old Settlers & Veterans Association.
Then, in 2015, Falls County residents began fundraising and serious work for restoring the grounds and the structures.
Preservation Texas, a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving historic structures, listed the reunion grounds as endangered in 2016.
Fundraising efforts began in 2016; volunteers, private donors and preservation grants helped raise the nearly $47,500 needed for restoration.
Association members met several times with Preservation Texas and with architectural staff at the Texas Historical Commission. Restoring a 19th-century log home worn and weathered through the centuries required careful consideration for maintaining its historical accuracy but protecting it from further deterioration.
Finally, Ronnie Rose of Temple began the actual restoration of the fragile structure last January. He completed it on March 23.
“We were aware that a cedar-shake single would have been historically correct,” said Gail Palmore, association executive director and board president. “After much analysis and discussion, including with the Texas Historical Commission, we made a conscious decision to go with the metal roof based on cost, maintenance and proximity to a fire station.”
Because the house had been moved from its original site in 1936, the board also had to make some adjustments for the safety of visitors and to preserve the existing structure.
“It is thought that when moved on site in 1936, the cabin had a dirt floor,” said Palmore.
“At some point in later years. a concrete slab was poured inside the cabin with logs resting in the ground. During our restoration, the cabin was raised, and a foundation was poured. We added a floor with wooden boards and added a porch on the front.”
The reunion grounds are open to events for schoolchildren and the public.
“Those have included the Buffalo Soldiers, Texas Rangers, Native American dancers, Civil War re-enactments, 1st Cavalry Army band and many programs honoring veterans,” Palmore said.
The area is available to rent for camping, reunions, weddings and other events. It includes RV hookups and restrooms.
For Palmore, the work has been a labor of love for her Falls County roots. Her great-great-grandfather donated and sold the land for the reunion grounds in 1908.