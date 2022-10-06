A Temple program is giving family members a much-needed break from their duties as they care for their aging loved ones.
The Thursday Club was started more than 16 years ago by volunteers at the First Lutheran Church, 1515 W. Adams Ave., to offer a break or respite time for those that care for a loved one with early onset Alzheimer’s disease or dementia.
“They drop off their loved ones between 9-9:30 a.m., and then they come back and pick them up at 1 p.m.,” said Theresa Mireles, interim director for the Thursday Club. “We provide one-on-one service for that person. We offer breakfast and lunch, games and entertainment. It’s free for the public. Anyone can join.”
Respite time, Mireles said, helps those caring for a loved one get a well-deserved break from their multitude of daily obligations.
“Studies and statistics are showing that those who care for loved ones often put their own needs on the back burner,” she said. “Their main focus is their loved ones. We are providing four hours of free respite service. Their loved one can stay here and participate in all the activities. They can go get a cup of coffee, get a massage, get their nails done, or just have a walk in the park.”
The Area Agency on Aging of Central Texas recently took over coordination for the club.
“The person that was in charge has now become an Alzheimer’s patient,” said agency director George Losoya. “They needed someone to keep it going. I agreed to help support it until another volunteer can take over.”
The group, Losoya said, operates without any help from outside entities and is solely run by volunteers.
“It’s part of our mission to help support grassroots organizations to continue this type of work,” he said. “(The club) is one of few in the state of Texas that does this without any government funding, without any support other than donations from volunteers and the church. For us, it was an agreement to see what we could do to help them out, and we don’t know where the future is going to take us. This could be a long-term thing, or we might pass this and be a support group.”
Dee Overmiller, who retired from work in January 2006, she started volunteering with the group, which was inaugurated that year.
“In the Temple Telegram, I saw a picture (of the club),” she said. “I said, that’s what I want to do. So, I came up and talked the ladies to join.”
Overmiller’s mother and some of her aunts had Alzheimer’s and dementia. She said that inspired her to join the club.
“I was a caregiver for my mother,” she said. “She ended up in a nursing home.”
Thelma Cooke has been volunteering at the club for some time. She said as she gets older, it becomes a little bit harder to volunteer and would like to see some new faces provide support before she can’t help any longer.
“We need some younger people,” she said. “I think it’s a wonderful thing. You get more out of it than you think you would.”
Caitlin Reneau, a Waco resident who is studying nursing at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, is one of three students volunteering at the club as part of their lesson plan.
“It’s a part of our nursing program to be involved in the community and provide care for anyone that we can,” she said. “We’ve done some outreach events at different churches and volunteer centers.”
Reneau said she always wanted to follow a family member’s steps in the medical field.
“My mom has been a nurse for 27 years, and I love to help people,” Reneau said. “I love to help people, and she has rubbed off on me in my life. Throughout my college career, I found out that nursing was for me.”
The 22-year-old scholar said she usually volunteers her time in her hometown but would welcome returning to the Thursday Club in her free time to help.
“Being here might seem like — on paper — an obligation, but spiritually, emotionally, and personally, it’s an honor to be here,” she said. “This would definitely be somewhere that I would love to come back to.”
CAREGIVER CONFERENCE
Area Agency on Aging of Central Texas is planning a Celebrating Caregivers Conference from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 9 at their offices at 2180 N. Main St. in Belton. For more information about the services, the conference or to volunteer, contact Theresa Mireles, interim director for the Thursday Club, at 254-770-2346.