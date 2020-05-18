The Belton Independent School District named the class of 2020’s top graduates Monday.
Belton High School’s valedictorian is Sydney Leigh Hunt and the salutatorian is Euni Wu. They are the top graduates out of 703 students.
Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow’s valedictorian is Emma-Le Olsen and the salutatorian is Alexis Kaer. This year’s New Tech graduating class has 117 students.
“I am so proud of these students,” Superintendent Matt Smith said. “Throughout their schooling experiences they’ve not only dedicated their time and energy, but they pushed themselves to attain academic excellence. I applaud their hard work and their commitment to learning and growth. The world is in great hands with these future leaders, and I’m honored to say they came from Belton ISD.”
Graduation is set for June 18. Each student will have a personalized graduation ceremony at Tiger Field. New Tech students will collect their diplomas in the morning while Belton High students will graduate in the afternoon and evening.
The valedictorian and salutatorian speeches will be prerecorded, Belton High School Principal Ben Smith said.
“I’m happy to say they will still have their moment to shine and share a message with their classmates,” the principal said. “But this year, because of the changes due to COVID-19, we’re going to record them giving their speeches in advance so we can include them with a video compilation all graduates will receive later in the summer.”
Hunt plans to attend Texas A&M University, where she plans to major in industrial engineering and minor in neuroscience.
“Not only does Sydney excel academically, she has a philanthropic heart,” Smith said. “Her passion for helping others is just one of the many reasons why she has been such an amazing leader at Belton High School.”
Wu plans to attend the University of Texas at Austin. He wants to major in electrical engineering.
“Euni’s desire to achieve excellence in all he does is testimony to his drive to succeed,” Smith said. “I am beyond thrilled for him and know he will continue with his successes well beyond high school.”
Olsen plans to attend Baylor University to major in biology on a pre-medical track.
Kaer will attend Colorado College to major in biochemistry.
“I’m proud of both Emma-Le and Lexi for being dedicated to their high academic expectations while also being student leaders on our campus and serving others,” New Tech Principal Jennisty Thomason said. “These accomplishments are well-deserved. I’m excited to see what they’ll accomplish as they move on to their next chapters.”