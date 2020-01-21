BELTON — An incumbent councilman is seeking his fourth term on this city’s decision-making body.
Guy O’Banion, a three-term incumbent, filed to run for reelection in the May 2 municipal election, Belton spokesman Paul Romer said.
O’Banion, 49, is the branch manager of United Rentals, a construction equipment rental company.
Two Council member seats are available this year. O’Banion has one while Wayne Carpenter, the mayor pro tem, currently has the other.
Carpenter, though, will not seek another term as a councilman. Instead, he is seeking to replace Marion Grayson as mayor.
Daniel Bucher, a parks board member and the general manager of Grand Avenue Theater, is seeking the other Belton Council spot.
All Belton Council members are elected at large and earn an annual $1 salary.
The candidate filing period ends Feb. 14.