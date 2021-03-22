The Temple and Belton police departments are recruiting officer candidates — including minorities and women — after some departments had recent retirements.
Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said the department recently had 13 officers retire, so the city is looking for qualified applicants. A civil service exam is scheduled in Temple for April 24. The department maintains hiring lists of qualified candidates that are good for up to a year. If additional positions come open during that year, the next people on the list are notified and their process begins, the department said.
Reynolds said a number of factors led to a decline in applicants, including the officer-related George Floyd killing that led to protests nationwide as well as competition from other Central Texas cities.
The issue has prompted departments to look at how they handle use-of-force issues.
“I think law enforcement has to re-imagine itself,” Reynolds told the Telegram in an interview. “I think we as a law enforcement industry have not done a great job of teaching how or why use-of-force incidents occur.”
“I think policing has to have key and critical conversations right now,” he said. “What is our relationship with the community? Why is it where it is? And if there’s areas for improvement, how do we go about doing that? Training certainly comes into play. Availability of the right tools and techniques that exist. We deal with a large quantity of folks that perhaps have mental health illness or mental health issues so teaching and training officers how to effectively handle those issues is key and critical.”
Belton recruiting
Belton didn’t have any officers retire in 2020, although Deputy Chief Jen Wesley retired in 2019 after 40 years of service to the community.
Belton Police Department has a total staff of 50, including 38 authorized officers. The department has five candidates going through a police academy and one pending vacancy, city spokesman Paul Romer said.
“In the past, 80-100 people would sign up for the Civil Service Entrance exam,” Belton Police Chief Gene Ellis said. “We now see around 40. A number of factors contribute to the smaller applicant pools, including competition from other agencies, negative police attention in 2020, and the pandemic.”
“Policing remains a noble profession with dedicated servant guardians who put the needs of others first,” said Ellis, who also is assistant city manager.
“An additional challenge with recruitment is the time it takes to fill a vacancy,” he said. “It can take a year to fill a slot on the patrol schedule. This includes a lengthy hiring process, about six months of basic police academy time, plus four or five months of field training.”