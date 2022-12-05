Rainbow trout will be stocked at Miller Pond for The Big Catch fishing event later this month.
The event will be from 6-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the park, 2107 N. First St.
“All ages are welcome at this free event, and snacks will be provided (while supplies last),” the city of Temple said in a news release. “”No registration is required, and fishing licenses will be waived by Texas Parks and Wildlife during the event with a signed waiver from Wilson Park Recreation Center.”
In Belton, fishing events will be held on Friday, Dec. 16, and Thursday, Dec. 29, at Nolan Creek.
Belton’s Family, Fishin’ & Fun events are scheduled from 2-4 p.m., spokesman Paul Romer said.
“Family, Fishin’ & Fun is always well attended, and a great way for people to create memories,” Romer told the Telegram. “It’s one of the rare events where grandparents and parents seem to have just as good a time as the children.”
Both waterbodies will be stocked with fish from the A.E. Wood Fish Hatchery in San Marcos. Because rainbow trout are unable to survive in Texas after winter, anglers are encouraged to keep up to their daily bag limit of five trout, TPWD said.
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said it will stock Miller Park pond and Nolan Creek with 1,800 rainbow trout each.
The Neighborhood Fishin’ program offers opportunities to catch rainbow trout for families and new anglers in and around major cities.
“The good news is it doesn’t take a lot of sophisticated fishing equipment to reel in a rainbow trout,” Texas Parks and Wildlife said. “They can be caught using simple, light tackle or on hand-tied flies using a fly rod. However, anglers should keep an array of baits and lures nearby as well as ice to keep trout fresh.”
In Texas, children under 17 fish for free, but adults must have a fishing license with a freshwater fishing endorsement.