The Temple school board discussed Thursday the district’s development of a local teacher designation system to monitor teacher effectiveness — and determine how educators will receive supplemental funds from the state.
This development comes after Temple Independent School District expressed interest in participating in the Teacher Incentive Allotment program — a key part of House Bill 3 approved by the state Legislature in 2019.
“The Teacher Incentive Allotment is … dedicated to recruiting, supporting and retaining highly effective teachers in all schools, with particular emphasis on high needs and rural schools,” according to the Texas Education Agency. “Districts that choose to participate are charged with developing local teacher designation systems that measure teacher effectiveness.”
Each school district’s system should utilize teacher observation and student growth data.
“We wanted to make sure we participated because we feel like we owe it to our teachers to give them the opportunity to participate in a program where they can earn more salary,” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said. “We have an obligation as administrators to provide our teachers with those kinds of opportunities.”
Donna Ward, Temple ISD’s director of employee relations, stressed how the district’s local teacher designation system will greatly reflect stakeholder input.
“We are building a plan but we do have to get stakeholder input. That would be input from our teacher groups, from our administration groups and from our district committees. They have to be able to give input to that plan,” Ward said.
Ward said the district’s local teacher designation system will be established for the 2020-21 academic year, while the following academic year will be used for capturing data from participating educators. The state would be responsible for making payment to these teachers — who will be categorized as recognized, exemplary or master — in 2023, Ward said.
Ott noted how Temple ISD is currently working with neighboring school districts as they lay out their plans.
“We’re working very close with school districts around us because we want to create a situation that doesn’t hurt one another,” Ott said. “If we all have relatively similar plans then all districts will benefit from taking advantage of the state funding … Instead of potentially harming one another.”
Temple ISD will need to submit their proposed local teacher designation system to the TEA for approval before undergoing data validation — a process conducted by Texas Tech University.