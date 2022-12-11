The Bell-Williamson County Pecan Show is an opportunity for any county resident with a pecan tree to learn more about pecans and compete for “bragging rights” for the best pecans in the county.
Bell-Williamson County Pecan Show Tuesday
- By Floyd Ingram | Bell County Extension Agent
-
-
