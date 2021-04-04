BELTON — Dogs and their handlers appeared to be having a good time Friday through Sunday during the Waco Agility Group dog show at the Bell County Expo Center.
There were 80 dogs and 52 handlers putting them through almost 1,000 runs, said Desiree Pratt of Round Rock, the show’s score keeper.
“It’s been a wonderful day,” she said Saturday. “Dogs are having fun and that’s the most important thing.”
Four of her dogs ran Sunday — two Border collies, an Australian Shepherd and a Corgi.
“We tend to go toward the herding breeds, because the herding breeds want to work,” she said. “And when they come to the line they know their job. I’m proud of my dogs at any time, whether they do well or not.”
Tracy Dulock of Robinson guided her golden retriever, Gryffindor, who is 6 years old, through a run Saturday.
“He’s having a great weekend,” she said. “Even though he didn’t qualify in that run, he had some moments of brilliance.”
The COVID situation has had all of the dogs and people cut off from normal events, she said.
“I think we’ve been to four shows in the past year, as opposed to two or three a month,” Dulock said. “Everybody’s a little off as we come off the last year. We’re just out here to have a good play-together-in-the dirt.”
She’s had dogs competing in various sports for almost 20 years, she said, is a trainer and does massages for handlers and their dogs between runs.
Yolanda Eddings of Temple waited outside the ring with Max, 4, a German shepherd mix.
“We’re kind of starting out,” she said. “This is his second trial.”
His first one was in November, she said, when he qualified in both rounds.
“We’ve been training six different dogs for about two years. They have a mind of their own and they do whatever they want, no matter how smart they are. I think it’s more exercise for me than for them.”
She also owns a miniature Australian shepherd, Xena, eight months old, who is too young to compete.
“My husband is going to bring her here so she can get used to this environment,” Eddings said.
Barbara Sorge of Belton worked with her male Australian shepherd, Jackson Black, 5.
“He’s a dog that’s going to run his first day in novice, so we don’t know what to expect,” she said. “He may run out of the ring. He’s real fast but he’s kind of crazy. We’ve been working with him for about four years to get him to settle down.”
She’s been making agility shows since 2007, she said.
“This is just fun for us, something to keep you closer to your dogs and bond to them,” she said. She has owned standard poodles before, but now Jackson Black is her only dog.
“It’s been an exercise in patience,” she said. “He was a rescue dog. I got him when he was one year old. I couldn’t even walk him then. He’d pull me right down on my face. Some dogs take a whole lot of time.”