Temple will celebrate the holiday season Monday, Dec. 6, with the lighting of the city’s Christmas trees, followed by the annual lighted parade.
The 75th annual event — with the theme “The Magic of a Traditional Christmas” — will kick off with the lighting of the city’s Christmas trees at City Hall, 2 N. Main St. Another tree is at Santa Fe Plaza.
Mayor Tim Davis will light the trees at 6:15 p.m., with the Christmas Parade following at 6:30 p.m.
“Join us for one of the largest lighted Christmas parades in Texas and help welcome Santa Claus to Downtown Temple!” the city’s website post said. “… Let’s brighten the night and everyone’s spirits as we celebrate the past, present, and future of this tradition in a safe and beautiful way!”
The 1.4-mile parade — a popular Central Texas event — will start at the intersection of East Adams Avenue and North Eighth Street, then will proceed west along Adams, passing the Municipal Building. The parade will feature more than 100 illuminated entries.
The parade continues on Adams to North 23rd Street, and then the procession turns north and disbands at Temple High School.
Festivities are planned after the parade at Santa Fe Plaza with Frosty the Snowman and other activities, Chelsea Butler, Temple Parks and Recreation special events coordinator, said at a recent Downtown Promotion Committee meeting.
Street closures, schedule
The city will close Sixth and Eighth streets downtown for parade entries at 4 p.m.
Parade-goers are urged to arrive at 4:30 p.m. for a spot in the bleachers in front of City Hall for an optimal view of entries. Local personalities from around Central Texas will announce the entries. Downtown stores and restaurants will be open for holiday shopping or meals.
At 5:45 p.m., police will close Adams Avenue to vehicular traffic, the city said.
At 6:15 p.m., Mayor Davis will light City Hall/Municipal Building holiday decorations and the city’s Christmas tree located in the municipal parking lot of City Hall.
The parade, with entries from community groups and supporters, starts at 6:30 p.m.
At 7:20 p.m., Santa will begin his trip down the parade route on a specially designed float.
The parade is expected to last about an hour and a half, the city said. Streets will reopen immediately following the parade.
Downtown Temple parking
Downtown parking spaces fill up quickly prior to the event. Private or restricted lots are marked.
Parade-goers are encouraged to park on downtown area side streets and walk to Adams Avenue or park in several of the public parking lots located along the route.
The municipal parking lot at City Hall also will be available for parking and handicap parking, the city said.
“When determining the best parade viewing location, it is recommended to park your car and walk to your chosen viewing area from the same side of Adams Avenue in which you will be sitting,” the post said.
“Parade spectators are encouraged to line the route with their lawn chairs to watch the procession as educational, social, civic and business organizations as well as residents all join together to celebrate the holidays.”
Meanwhile, other holiday events are underway or planned in Central Texas.
Belton shopping
The Sami Show Merry Mistletoe Marketplace will continue from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. Vendors will be selling handmade goods, art, jewelry, clothing, gifts, and other items. Admission is $7 per person while children 12 and under are free.
Salado Christmas Parade, Stroll
The Salado Christmas Parade returns at 6 p.m. Thursday at the corner of Royal and Main streets. It is part of the 61st Salado Christmas Stroll event.
Sgt. Hunter Wilson of the 3rd Calvary Regiment at Fort Hood will be the grand marshal.
The parade will travel north on Main to the Salado Civic Center. Following the parade, the historic Salado Christmas Stroll begins with events and shopping. The Salado Christmas Stroll is planned for Dec. 3-5 and Dec. 10-12.
Santa at the Depot
Santa Claus will visit the Santa Fe Depot in downtown Temple 5-8 p.m. Saturday.
The event, which is sponsored by the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, will feature Christmas music and the opportunity to meet and greet the Jolly Old Elf.
Tickets must be purchased in advance online at https://bit.ly/ 3CfFHFE.
Lake Belton Christmas boat parade
The annual Christmas boat parade on Lake Belton will take place 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5. Boats will be decorated and lit with Christmas lights and decorations as they travel around the lake.
Those interested in participating in the parade may pre-register at Frank’s Marina, 3260 Lake Park Road in Belton or by calling 254-939-7443.
Salado Historical Society home tour
The Salado Historical Society’s annual home tour will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Five Salado homes and the village’s historic log cabins will be a part of this year’s tour.
Tickets are $20 if purchased in advance and $25 on the day of the event. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the homes. Tickets are available online at CentralTexasTickets.com. Tickets also may be purchased from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Salado Library, 1151 N. Main St.
Maps and directions to the homes will be included with ticket sales.
Harker Heights tree lighting
Harker Heights will hold its Christmas tree lighting at 6 p.m. Thursday at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. The event will feature holiday music, free refreshments and a countdown to the lighting.
Epically Hogwarts Holiday at CTC
The Epically Geeky group at Central Texas College will hold an “Epically Hogwarts Holiday” event 5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Mayborn Science Theater on the CTC campus in Killeen.
Activities will include a Yule Ball, “Sky Over Hogwarts” sky tour/talk, laser light show, activity rooms, food for purchase and more. Wristbands are $10 in advance and $15 at the door for people 13 and older, and $5 in advance and $7 at the door for participants ages 4-12. Children 3 and younger may enter for free. Advance tickets may be purchased online at ctc4.me/HogwartsHoliday.
Killeen parade
Killeen will celebrate its 58th annual Christmas parade at 1 p.m. Dec. 11. The downtown Killeen route will start on West Avenue D and Second Street, and end at West Avenue B and College Street. “On Ice” is the parade theme that participates are encouraged to use with their entries.