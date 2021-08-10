BELTON — Belton City Council members discussed a proposed $36.2 million annual budget for fiscal year 2022 on Tuesday that would cover future infrastructure projects, employee compensation, increased health insurance costs and capital projects.
This proposed budget — which may be modified prior to its adoption in September — would be an 11.7 percent increase from fiscal year 2021.
“The budget includes total resources of $36,227,620 and expenditures of $34,049,640, including transfers, planned use of fund balance and the activity of the Belton Economic Development Corporation,” according to a city of Belton staff report. “The proposed budget incorporates the direction that was provided by City Council during previous meetings.”
Director of Finance Mike Rodgers said there is currently $16.75 million budgeted for the general fund, $1.18 million for the debt service fund, $2.7 million for special revenue funds, $11.2 million for enterprise funds, $1.36 million for internal service funds and $2.46 million for the BEDC fund.
“The proposed budget when you put it all together … we can do these items with a tax rate of 62 cents per $100,000 of taxable value,” Rodgers said during the meeting.
Although Rodgers said the Capital Improvements Program is included in the proposed annual budget — an initiative that has identified about $59.9 million of projects for the next five years — he noted how projects were excluded from the presentation, as they not part of the annual appropriations process.
However, Rodgers highlighted how the proposed budget plans to transfer $1.9 million from the city’s water and sewer fund to its capital projects fund for future infrastructure projects.
During the meeting, Councilman David Leigh said he is pleased with the direction the city of Belton is headed.
“I think the objectives are good given the current market conditions, because our neighbors are not sitting still,” Leigh said. “We need to maintain a competitive quality of life for citizens as well as employment.”
A public hearing will be held for the proposed budget during a special called City Council meeting set at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at the Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St. in Belton.
Residents may review the proposed budget online at bit.ly/3jDBGTs before attending the public hearing, according to the city of Belton.