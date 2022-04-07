Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke’s campaign stopped in Temple on Thursday for a People of Texas Town Hall.
“We are engaged in the most important work that I can possibly think of right now,” O’Rourke said. “Though the challenge is great and though many face some serious difficulties — because of those in the highest positions of power and public trust — we must count ourselves fortunate and lucky to have one another to do this work of knocking on doors, making phone calls and reaching out to voters who are going to decide the outcome of this next election. It’s the only way we’re going to win.”
The event, which ran more than a hour long at 12 S. Main St. in Temple, placed an emphasis on how there needs to be an improvement in employment opportunities, education and health care throughout Texas.
“No matter where I am in the state of Texas, they’re all about allowing us to achieve our potential,” O’Rourke said. “There are things like making sure that we can work a job that pays us enough so that we don’t have to work a second or third job, that has health care and benefits, and that doesn’t punish us if we want to take care of our sick parents or raise a child or take some time off when we need it. We want it to be easier for the people of Texas to find that now.”
However, O’Rourke — a former El Paso congressman, 2018 U.S. Senate nominee and 2020 presidential candidate — emphasized how it is difficult for applicants to compete for certain job opportunities when they don’t have access to an elite education or proper training.
“The one place I guarantee you that is made possible is in a public school classroom. We have the investment in the ball fields and the stadiums … but all of that pales in comparison to the educator in front of those kids,” he said. “How can we expect to bring in the next generation of educators when they see their parents struggling in the classroom right now, maybe about to give up because thousands of other teachers have? We have to make sure that we have the backs of public educators. When we do, we will ensure that Texas has the best system of public education in the country.”
Local philanthropist and lawyer Allison Dickson, who has spinal muscular atrophy, was among those O’Rourke took the time to meet with during his stop in Bell County.
“Meeting Beto O’Rourke before his town hall meeting in Temple was a thrill,” Dickson told the Telegram. “He and his team were incredibly kind, personable and genuine. That he would take time out of his busy campaign schedule to come visit me speaks volumes about his desire to meet his constituents. I’m honored to now call him a friend.”
O’Rourke, who also stopped in Temple in 2018 during a U.S. Senate run, will face off against incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, in the Nov. 8 general election.
Chris Evans, communication director for O’Rourke’s campaign, said that 290 people signed up in Temple on information sheets used for the campaign.