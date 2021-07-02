The public’s assistance is sought to identify suspects in a Temple shooting that injured three people.
The incident occurred at about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, near Club Paradise, 1722 S. Martin Luther King Drive. Officers found spent shell casings and abandoned firearms in the parking lot.
On Friday, police released surveillance video that showed the shooting in which young children were seen nearby.
Video obtained by police showed numerous individuals in the parking lot, with some physically fighting. This fighting eventually led to several individuals, armed with firearms, shooting at each other, according to a news release.
Three people went to local area hospitals, suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, which police believe was related to the disturbance.
This incident is currently under investigation.
Anyone with information can contact the Temple Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 254-298-5500. You may also report information anonymously at 254-526-8477 or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=166.