A murder suspect accused of fatally shooting a Belton man over the summer was extradited to Bell County.
Deon Shamburger, 34, of Temple, was booked into the Bell County Jail Friday and is charged with murder, a first-degree felony.
Jail records show the Bell County Sheriff’s Department booked Shamburger at 7:35 p.m. He is currently held on a $1 million bond.
U.S. marshals arrested Shamburger in Oklahoma City Nov. 30 after the suspect spent about four months on the run.
His charges stem from an altercation where Shamburger allegedly shot and killed 39-year-old Jamel Jones in Belton.
Jones was shot in the torso at about 3:11 p.m. on July 30 at the Belle Oaks Apartment on the 1100 block of Shady Lane, according to a previous statement from Belton spokesman Paul Romer.
The Belton Police Department did not release any information about the extradition or respond to Telegram questions.
Shamburger could be sentenced to 99 years in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted.