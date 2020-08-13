A 3-year-old girl died Thursday morning from injuries she received in a drowning incident.
Skylar Parks was pronounced dead at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said.
Officers went at about 7:04 p.m. to Temple Lake Park at Belton Lake for a possible drowning. The officers began life-saving measures and continued until EMS arrived and took over.
The initial investigation points to accidental drowning, Weems said, but the investigation is active.