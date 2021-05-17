The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch Monday for portions of Central Texas, including Bell, Coryell and Milam counties.
The flash flood watch is in effect until Wednesday morning. A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flooding.
Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams and rivers, according to the NWS.
In Temple, more showers are expected Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Chances for rain remain high going into the weekend with showers expected Friday and Saturday.