Floodwaters have receded at Lake Belton although the popular reservoir remains nearly three feet higher than normal.
Some Lake Belton parks still remain partially closed to allow roads to dry out before vehicles are allowed back on them, Lake Manager Joshua Brown said.
“We’re having a dry-out period for the lake roads,” Brown said. “If we put a lot of traffic on it, it’ll cause potholes.”
Temple Lake Park, at the far western edge of Temple, has seen its peninsula reemerge as floodwaters recede. The area, with picnic tables and outdoor grills, is accessible by foot now, but the area remains closed to vehicular traffic. The north boat ramp at the park remains a popular launch spot for boaters.
In June, the lake rose to more than 7 feet higher its normal elevation of 594 feet above sea level as water from Proctor Lake, about 100 miles northwest of Temple, entered Lake Belton from the Leon River after heavy spring rains. Proctor reached nearly 12 feet above its normal elevation of 1,162 feet above sea level in June.
Proctor Lake was just a foot higher than normal on Wednesday with 193 cubic feet of water per second being released, U.S. Army Corps of Engineer data showed. In June, Proctor released about 2,298 cubic feet per second after heavy rains.
On Wednesday, Lake Belton was at 596.93 feet above sea level, slightly higher than a few days ago after Bell County received some rain over the weekend and Monday. About 2,132 cubic feet of water per second was being released into the Leon River, Corps data showed.
The Temple area received a total of more than 1.2 inches of rain since the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Mostly sunny skies are forecast for the remainder of the week with a high of 90 set for Thursday. The low temperature will be 73.
Other spots on Lake Belton, including courtesy docks and some low-lying campsites, are closed due to flooding, the Corps reported.
Partially flooded parks include Arrowhead Point, Cedar Ridge, Leona, Live Oak Ridge, McGregor, Owl Creek, Rogers and Westcliff. Winkler and Sparta Valley parks are fully closed.
Sparta Valley, on Lake Belton’s south side near Fort Hood, has remained closed for years as previous flooding eroded the sole road through the park.
Brown, the lake manager, urged boaters and others on the water to remain cautious of floating debris and submerged trees. Debris and tree limbs can damage or rupture a boat’s hull or even cause a vessel to flip, depending on its speed, Brown said.
“We want people to stay safe out there,” Brown said.
Stillhouse lake
Stillhouse Hollow Lake, the county’s other reservoir between Belton and Harker Heights, hasn’t seen flooding issues this year — in part because of water is pumped to Lake Georgetown in adjacent Williamson County to relieve that lake’s drought.
From May 19, 2020, to June 3 of this year, about 45,500 acre-feet of water was pumped from Stillhouse Hollow to Lake Georgetown through the Williamson Country Regional Raw Water Line overseen by the Brazos River Authority. An acre-foot roughly equals about 326,000 gallons — enough water to cover the size of a football field a foot deep.
The Georgetown lake rose more than 6 feet over the past few weeks, allowing the Brazos River Authority to remove the reservoir’s Stage 1 drought status designation, the agency said last month.
Stillhouse was nearly a foot and a half above its normal elevation of 622 feet above sea level on Thursday. The lake was only releasing a foot of cubic water per second into the Lampasas River, Corps data showed.
All seven parks at Stillhouse are fully open, the Corps said.
LAKE UPDATES
To see Lake Belton levels, park closures and more, visit https://www.swf-wc.usace.army.mil/belton/