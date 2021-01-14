BELTON — Crews have until July 1 to relocate 15 utility lines along Loop 121 before the Texas Department of Transportation begins widening the state road.
That number, though, was four times bigger — about 66 — when TxDOT officials initially told the city of Belton last May about the need to move the municipal utilities, Assistant Public Works Director Jeremy Allamon said.
“We diligently and tirelessly worked with them to reduce it down to 15,” Public Works Director Angellia Points said. “We potholed our own utilities to prove to them that most of the conflicts they identified are not actually conflicts and they can stay right where they are. We landed at 15 that had to be moved.”
Moving those 15 utilities — mostly water features, such as water lines and drainage pieces — will cost the city $614,102. The City Council, in a unanimous decision Tuesday, tapped Waco-based CSP Utilities for the project. Construction is expected to begin around Feb. 1.
“We at the city must bear the cost of relocation because they are located in TxDOT right of way and not in city-dedicated easements,” Points said.
In a staff report, the Public Works director used a term that is frequently used by local officials to describe this project: Unfunded mandate. That is a term city and county officials use when the state passes the buck to local governments on expenditures.
Later this year, TxDOT is expected to begin expanding Loop 121 to four lanes and add sidewalks from Sparta Road to Interstate 35. Currently, the state road consists of a four-lane, undivided section from FM 439 to Sparta Road and a two-lane, undivided section with turn lanes from Sparta Road to I-35.
Relocating the utilities was not a choice for Belton.
“They have to be moved because they are in TxDOT right of way and in conflict with a pavement trail that could not be moved, grating work that will basically expose the line and storm water infrastructure because a lot of the storm water is going underground, rather than into open ditches,” Points said.
The project had a higher price tag. The estimated costs for moving the water infrastructure features was pegged at $1 million, according to the city. The bid from CSP Utilities was 39 percent lower than that figure.
“It’s great to save money and get a great project done,” Mayor Wayne Carpenter said.
Although the city plans to move 15 pieces of infrastructure, Points warned it could be more once TxDOT is on the ground and working on widening Loop 121.
“We understand that additional conflicts may be identified by TxDOT — especially during construction,” she said. “But we are dedicated to continue to work with TxDOT to avoid any work that is not necessary.”