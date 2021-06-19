Being His Hands and Feet Outreach will hold an event 2-6 p.m. Saturday at Miller Park for homeless, abused or hurting individuals or families.
The group will distribute blessing bags, prayers and Bibles at the park, 1919 N. First St.
The outreach is seeking canopy tents, sound equipment and plastic tubs for the event. Contact Tiffani Conner at 254-421-7144
The event is one of several that Care Network members are planning for the community.
Here are highlights from a recent meeting:
- Family Promise Director Rucker Preston said there are four families present in the center and the staff is expecting a fifth family. They are continuing to work on the new Promise House at Avenue O and South 24th Street in Temple. The land was donated by the city and they are in the process of fundraising. They received a matching grant.
- Gill Hollie, education coordinator for Temple ISD afterschool centers, said United Way of Central Texas provided funds, along with local food banks, to provide a weekend nutrition food basket for students to take home. Volunteers are needed to deliver food. Contact Hollie at 254-215-5963.
- Heather Ortner of Hope Pregnancy said they continue to be very busy and are seeing many women. They are in the process of planning a fall fundraising event.
- Feed my Sheep’s Mike Lawson said the agency continued to offer food daily even during the coronavirus pandemic.
- Salvation Army Lt David Beckham said the agency opened a clothing closet that is open to the public. They presently have funds to provide permanent housing for up to 20 to 30 individuals. There is a need for affordable housing in the area for individuals. Call 254-774-9996 for more information.
- Hill Top Ministry has a computer lab now open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday for women and for men on Wednesdays. They also offer parenting classes.
- Jail Ministry’s Steve Cannon informed that they continue to offer Bible study and services to over 1,000 individuals in the Bell County Jail. He asked for prayers for all. For more information, contact Cannon at 254-718-1553.
- Steve Vernon of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor offers a grief ministry. Contact him at 219-704-3905 or email vernonsteve177@gmail.com
- Chaplin Lydia Santibanez is offering counseling for trauma, PTSD and those recovering from drugs and alcohol. Contact Santibanez at 254-760-3334 or email her at irs.chap@gmail.com
- Young’s Daughters Funeral Home provides free children grief kits. They also offer grief classes, mock funeral classes, veterans resources, a lending library and much more. Contact Sabrina Young at 254-401-1302 or youngsdaughtersfuneralhome@gmail.com.