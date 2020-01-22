BELTON — Seanna Roysden, a former Temple High School teacher, was found guilty Tuesday in a Bell County courtroom.
She was sentenced to seven years deferred adjudication probation each for two charges of improper relationship between an educator and student — both second-degree felonies. The sentences, approved under a plea deal, are concurrent.
Roysden, also known as Seanna Williams, was formerly a graphic designer teacher.
It was proven she had sex with two students enrolled in Temple High School.
The two victims, now adults, and their families shared their input. It was believed the “undue attention to them would not be in their best interests,” Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said Wednesday.
After Roysden’s resignation, a report was filed with the Texas Education Agency to notify the State Board for Educator Certification of the investigation.
Roysden surrendered her teaching certificate, and must follow all additional terms and conditions of her probation, Garza said.