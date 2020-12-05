Temple High senior Mia Kraan hopes to enter a career where she can work with a variety of wildlife.
But in the meantime, the practicum student is developing her skills with faculty pets through the Career and Technical Education Center’s veterinary program — a service the high school began offering to employees over the past few weeks.
“We’ve gone to clinics and worked with live animals before, but this is the first time we’ve done it at the high school by ourselves,” Kraan told the Telegram. “This past week we served about 15 animals, which was a lot. Usually it’s between 10 and 15.”
Kraan highlighted how her favorite aspect of the program is how students actually have the opportunity to work with live animals.
“The past couple of years we’ve mostly been doing book work … and this year we actually get to do it,” she said.
Angelica DeLuna — who is headed to the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at Texas A&M University with Kraan — echoed that sentiment, and shared some of her experiences working with animals.
“In the medical field, people can tell (their doctors) what’s wrong, but with animals you have to figure it out all on your own,” DeLuna said. “These animals don’t have a voice, so we have to give them that voice by diagnosing what’s wrong with them.”
Kraan said she has enjoyed helping some of her classmates, who are less experienced working with live animals.
“We had to learn about aggressive animals and how to hold them, so some people have been scared of holding them at times not knowing how they’re going to react — especially with nail trims because it’s very easy to accidentally hurt them,” she said.
DeLuna agreed.
“Nail trimming is one of the hardest things to do because if you go too far they can start bleeding,” she said. “It’s good to help them overcome their fears because after you do it the first time it’s not that scary anymore, and gives them more confidence.”
Brianna Snider, a teacher with the veterinary program at Temple High, said her students often look forward to these “pet spa days.”
“It’s definitely been a morale boost for everybody,” she said. “A lot of students look forward to that day just for the interaction with different animals and pets they’ve never seen before … plus it’s been fun for students to notice the similarities in personalities between the teachers and their pets.”
Although the program has only served faculty pets this semester, Snider noted how it is expected to open up to the public in the spring.
“We’re looking at after Christmas break to start opening a day up for the public ... and then we’ll still have a day for Temple ISD employees,” she said. “It will be on Fridays but we’re still figuring out the schedule.”
Superintendent Bobby Ott said these services will become a common trend among each of the CTE Center’s programs.
“Going into this year, we really wanted to have the concept of the career center becoming a service center come to life,” Ott said. “It gives our students the truest competitive advantage when they’re interacting directly with community members and staff members as customers … It’s just incredibly helpful in enhancing their skills.”