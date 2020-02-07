The Temple Police Department is seeking the public's help identifying a suspect in a theft that occurred in late January at the Cash Pawn located on South General Bruce Drive.
Three suspects entered the store and left the scene in a red car. The suspects included one black male, a black female and a white female.
Surveillance video captured the image of one of the suspects. Anyone who recognizes this suspect or has information about this case is asked to call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.