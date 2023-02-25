Editor’s note: Part of an occasional series on poverty and homelessness in the Temple area.
Deni Howard may be a Temple homeless person’s best friend.
The Feed My Sheep employee goes far beyond the call of duty to assist and feed folks living in Temple’s many tent cities. She often delivers food and supplies to those unable to hike several miles for a hot meal.
“I work at Feed My Sheep full time — mostly in outreach — and I do what I can to help people in need,” she said. “Every Tuesday I make the rounds, delivering food, coffee, rain tarps, ponchos, whatever, to people in tent cities on the Southside and toward Belton. There’s also a number of people who live under local bridges.
“Up until about Thanksgiving, one of the largest camps was behind the Budweiser building,” she said. “I used to go there a lot. Some people fear homeless camps, but they always treated me well. When I walked up, they would get me a chair and if I needed to write something down, they would get me a board to use for a desk.”
“That camp was shut down,” she added. “Someone who was just visiting there started a fire and it was closed. The population of that tent city varied, but there were usually 15 or 20 there all the time.
This past Tuesday night, Howard delivered 40 cases of Hot Pockets to the various camps.
“We heated some up before we left to deliver so they would have a hot meal,” she said. “About half of what we delivered was hot, the rest were cold but not frozen.”
“I used to feed about 15 people, but now it’s well over 60,” she said. “More and more keep coming — most are from Temple but many are newly homeless. I met a guy today who has just been homeless for two days. He asked if he could do volunteer work while he searched for a place to live.”
“These people are part of Temple — part of the community,” Howard said. “We need less separation. We can’t think of them as ‘those people’; they are mothers, daughters, brothers — they are people and they have the same wants and needs as everyone else.”
Howard said she has made hundreds of visits to homeless camps and tent cities, and she has never been met with violence.
“They are kind, friendly and thankful for what we do,” she said. “If I’m running late, they meet me with a smile and say, ‘Hey, you’re late.’ They always have a smile for me.”
While most of the campers are glad to get whatever is brought, they do have their favorites.
“Peach tea and hot chocolate are big,” she said. “And they love Little Debbie oatmeal cream cookies. Some prefer Ding Dongs, so if I have both, I give them a choice.”
Howard also tries to meet the nutritional needs of those she serves.
“Some are vegetarians, so I try to respect that. Some have nut allergies so I make them a sandwich other than peanut butter. They are happy to get what I bring, but I think they mostly enjoy having a visitor. You need more than a full belly — people want to feel like they are a part of the community. People have to have hope and support before they can move forward.”
In addition to serving food, Howard also is involved in helping those without ID’s obtain necessary identification. She also is starting a series of classes such as self defense, CPR, job and life skills, and web building classes for those who make crafts and want to sell them online.