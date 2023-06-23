Cory Delgado

Cory Delgado, 28, of Temple, is charged with deadly conduct - discharge firearm, a third-degree felony. He was freed from the Bell County Jail on Tuesday after he posted a $25,000 bond.

A local bail bondsman arrested in March for allegedly shooting into a vehicle with two people inside has been indicted on two criminal charges.

