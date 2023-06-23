A local bail bondsman arrested in March for allegedly shooting into a vehicle with two people inside has been indicted on two criminal charges.
Cory Delgado, 28, of Temple, was indicted by a Bell County grand jury on June 14 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, and deadly conduct – discharge firearm, a third-degree felony. He was initially charged with deadly conduct.
On March 31, a woman told Bell County Sheriff’s Department deputies that she drove her boyfriend to a site on Luker Road, just outside Belton, for an excavating job.
Moments later, the man was chased by Delgado, who had a gun in his hand, according to an arrest affidavit filed by Deputy Cameron Havens.
“The suspect was later identified as bail bondsman Cory Delgado….The suspect pointed his gun in her direction and in the direction of the front windshield of her vehicle, threatening to shoot it if the boyfriend did not exit the vehicle,” an arrest affidavit said. The victim “did nothing to provoke the suspect during the standoff with him pointing the gun at her and her vehicle.”
The victim’s boyfriend, who had climbed into the backseat of the vehicle after being chased by Delgado, at one point “reached his hands down towards the gas pedal and tried to get (the victim) to move her vehicle.”
Delgado then fired one round from his pistol through the windshield between the passenger and driver’s seats of the car.
The victim “was afraid of being shot and of being seriously injured by the suspect and his gun,” the affidavit said. “The suspect then grabbed a can of pepper spray and opened the driver side door of (the victim’s) vehicle where she was seated and began spraying the interior of the vehicle with the pepper spray.”
The victim’s boyfriend “apparently absconded on a misdemeanor bond and the suspect was trying to apprehend him,” the affidavit said.
“(The victim) had nothing to do with the bond nor did she use her vehicle in any fashion to threaten the suspect when he shot into her vehicle.”
Delgado was freed from the Bell County Jail in March after he posted a $25,000 bond.
He is scheduled to appear before Judge Paul LePak in the 264th District Court at 9 a.m. July 7 for an arraignment hearing. Delgado also has a pretrial hearing set for 9 a.m. Aug. 25 in the same courtroom, records show.