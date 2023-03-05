Elvis salute

A Fort Hood master sergeant instructs Pvt. Elvis Presley, right, how to salute shortly after the rock star arrived for basic training at Fort Hood in 1958. The recording artist’s presence created excitement wherever he was — and wasn’t.

 University of Texas at Arlington

This month marks the 65th anniversary of a event that caused tumult and wild screams in Bell County.

pbenoit@tdtnews.comÂ 