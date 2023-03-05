This month marks the 65th anniversary of a event that caused tumult and wild screams in Bell County.
No, not a natural disaster; rather, it was a commotion built on “Heartbreak Hotels” and “Hound Dogs.”
On March 24, 1958, Elvis Presley, the so-called “King of Rock ’n’ Roll,” was inducted into the Army and dispatched soon after to Fort Hood as a lowly buck private.
In his short lifetime, he created pandemonium from teeny-boppers and groans from their parents.
The current movie, “Elvis,” only reinforces his enduring popularity. It’s a curious bit of synchronicity because the biopic “Elvis” has been nominated for several Academy Awards. The Oscars telecast will be at 7 p.m. Sunday.
That two-year stint in the military was a transformative time for the young rocker. So yes, Elvis was here – but not where most folks thought he was.
For all the stories floating around the county about “Elvis was here” or “Elvis ate here,” there are hundreds more accounts of where Elvis wasn’t. Elvis ghosted Bell County more than he visited.
Presley first beamed into Bell County’s living rooms in 1954 via clear-channel radio broadcasts on Shreveport-based “Louisiana Hayride” program beamed into Bell County.
Listeners couldn’t see him, but, by golly, they could hear his resonant baritone, and they liked what they heard. Once accepted as a member of “Hayride” regulars, Presley went on tour with other country stars, booked frequently throughout Texas.
Within a year, 1955, he performed in 15 states, primarily in the South, making 225 appearances, excluding “Louisiana Hayride” shows. Among his “Hayride” stops was a nearly four-hour live broadcast from Waco’s Heart O’Texas Coliseum along with other headliners.
One newspaper reported that he “caused more mass hysteria (in Waco) than the 1953 tornado” — a surprise since the city was regarded as “the squarest town in America.” Carpools filled with anxious teens rolled northward from Bell County to Waco for his show.
Elvis returned to Waco’s Coliseum two times more the next year. Other performers were on the playbill, but the teeny boppers saved their passionate squeals for Elvis. Massive groans and screams overwhelmed the musicians on stage. Tickets were $1.50 advance; $2 at the door.
That performance prompted the first of what would be dozens of non-Elvis sightings.
The Temple Daily Telegram in October 1956 reported, “Wild-eyed and almost hysterical teenage rock n’roll fans were all shook up after a rumor started that singer Elvis Presley was a guest at the Kyle Hotel.”
According to the paper, teens “harassed the hotel staff into the work hours of the morning for information about Presley. They took up their search again this afternoon when school ended. For more than two hours, groups of frenzied fans pushed through the lobby and upper floors of the downtown hotel in search of (Presley).”
Making matters worse, teens surrounded hotel guests, mistaking them for the singer’s parents, Vernon and Gladys Presley.
Only one problem: Presley stayed in Waco, not in Temple, and so did his parents.
Thus, the Kyle became a “Heartbreak Hotel” for those wandering, disappointed fans.
While Elvis’ career bolted high, he would not return to Texas for two years. This time, he was wearing Army khakis. He was drafted into the Army in March 1958, assigned to the 2nd Armored Division for eight weeks of basic training at Fort Hood.
There was a certain irony that the man who sang “Ain’t Nothing but a Hound Dog” was now nothing more than a GI dog face; his signature pompadour was now a buzz cut.
Like all new recruits, Elvis traveled by military transport bus. While he was en route, a rumor popped up in Corsicana that he was at the bus station, causing fans to shake rattle and roll every nook and cranny of the station. Problem was, at the same time, he was eating at a Hillsboro café 40 miles away, where sharp-eyed fans spotted him.
Once at Fort Hood, his commanding officers stipulated no reporters or gawkers to disrupt his training. “We’re going to make a soldier out of him,” said his captain.
A columnist for Fort Hood’s newspaper, the Armored Sentinel, was amused at the non-Elvis sightings as visitors and post residents attempted to sneak daily peaks of the singer in his training duties. They were flummoxed as they attempted to chase Army transport vehicles, allegedly carrying Elvis.
One problem: Wherever he was, he wasn’t where anxious gawkers thought he was.
The Army refused to let reporters or other unauthorized people to see the rock star since he arrived at Fort Hood because they wanted him to be treated like all other soldiers.
In fact, the only sure Elvis sighting was at the post’s theaters where his latest movie, “King Creole,” was continuously playing.
Just as “all shook up” Elvis trackers calmed, more ogling opportunities ginned up, thanks to the Army. Officers and soldiers of the 2nd Armored Division marched in under a sweltering Texas sun for the Armed Forces Day parade in May 1958.
“Is Elvis down there?” was commonly heard in the grandstands, according to the Armored Sentinel.
Sure, he was somewhere among the 15,000 troops marching that day.
By that June, Elvis and his fellow soldiers were eligible for a two-week furlough. Thanks to his commanding officers, they were able to sneak out of town five hours earlier than first reported.
A public information officer said Presley had a plane ticket.
That caused a giggling gaggle of fans to gather at the Temple Municipal Airport, then the only commercial airport in the county. The terminal’s ticket clerk told inquiring fans that he had heard Presley bought a Lincoln Continental in Killeen and was driving home to Memphis.
Wherever he was, he wasn’t at the Temple terminal.
By September 1958, the Army decided to transfer Pvt. Presley to Germany, much to the chagrin of his thunderous fans who wanted to get a last look at the rocker before shipped out.
Gawping teens created massive traffic jams accustomed to a calmer lifestyle. Killeen police reported that about 100 cars jammed streets around the house where Presley’s parents lived. Cars drove by the house all week, according to the Killeen Daily Herald, prompting neighbors to complain that rude motorists had even driven across their front lawns to catch glimpses.
Alas, newspapers reported no Elvis sightings before he left for Germany, leaving a hunka-hunka burning disappointment with fans.
As for other Bell County residents, his departure was good riddance. The Belton Journal’s editor said the furor was all humbug: “Elvis, who is only a passing (but not fast enough) fad among the young non-voting set, inspires a mild nausea in most adults. If you aren’t acquainted with his singing, just consider yourself fortunate.”
So, the question remains: Does Elvis’ ghost still linger in the stairwells of the Kyle or hide in Fort Hood’s barracks or lurk in a Temple airport?
No one knows for sure, and Elvis isn’t talking.