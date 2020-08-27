Among the people who will watch President Donald Trump accept the Republican Party’s nomination for a second term on the South Lawn at the White House will be Bell County’s congressman, U.S. Rep. John Carter.
The Round Rock Republican, who is seeking his 10th term in the U.S. House in November, confirmed to the Telegram on Thursday he would attend the president’s speech. Around 1,000 people are expected to attend, The Washington Post reported.
“I’m looking forward to seeing President Trump accept the nomination today and lay out his vision for the next four years,” Carter said in a statement.
Carter, who represents Bell and Williamson counties, touted the tight-knit relationship between Republicans in Congress and the president.
“Over the last three and a half years, Congressional Republicans and President Trump have worked together to create the best economy in decades and while the virus has impacted that, there’s no doubt we will recover stronger than ever with Republicans at the helm of each chamber and the White House,” Carter said, alluding to his hope that the GOP will keep control of the Senate and regain the majority in the House.
Carter faces computer engineer Donna Imam, the Democratic nominee for Texas’ 31st Congressional District, on the Nov. 3 ballot. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the group tasked with electing more Democrats to the House, has targeted District 31, but it is among their lower tier races in Texas.
Imam did not immediately respond to a Telegram request to comment on Thursday.
“This election is crucial because it’s a choice between socialism and freedom, defunding law enforcement or defending the rule of law, and dismantling our way of life versus renewing the American dream,” the incumbent said.
Carter was scheduled to be in Bell County on Thursday. He was expected to talk politics with the Salado Area Republican Women.
“I just had a personal call from Congressman Carter,” Salado Area Republican Women President Barclay McCort told members in an email Tuesday. “President Trump just called him and invited him and his wife (Erika Carter) to the White House for the acceptance speech Thursday.”